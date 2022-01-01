IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.76

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.76 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 27,605 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a market capitalization of £16.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.73.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,727 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £463.59 ($623.19).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

