Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Financial in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $979.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 774,877 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 318.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after buying an additional 146,214 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 82.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 903,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

