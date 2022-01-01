Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

ILPT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 420,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

