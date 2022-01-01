Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $3,999,529.38 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.19 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 586,300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

