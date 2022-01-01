Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,577,283.33.

George Weston stock opened at C$146.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$140.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$91.95 and a 1 year high of C$150.63. The company has a market cap of C$21.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.95.

Get George Weston alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.43.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.