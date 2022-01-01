Insider Selling: MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Sells $1,816,803.56 in Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger Md Medel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00.

MD stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

