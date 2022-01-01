Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $109.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company delivered third-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Compared with 2019’s level, Inter Parfums’ largest brands performed better than expected. The company’s product launches and strategic alliances have been yielding results. Courtesy of better-than-anticipated third quarter sales coupled with the initial modest sales related to Ferragamo fragrance, management recently raised its full-year 2021 guidance. Moreover, Inter Parfums’ initial 2022 guidance suggest year over year top-and bottom-line growth. Management expects restart in international travel to aid in the revival of its duty free/travel retail business. Also, it anticipates reduction in supply chain disruptions in 2022.”

IPAR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.25.

IPAR stock opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,267 shares of company stock worth $7,662,645 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

