Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $62.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

