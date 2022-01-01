Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $324.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.47 and a 200 day moving average of $301.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $247.33 and a 12 month high of $327.81.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.