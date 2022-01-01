iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 8.7%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 169,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,319,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

