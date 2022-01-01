iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 8.7%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 169,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,319,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.