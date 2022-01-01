IRISnet Hits One Day Volume of $2.58 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. IRISnet has a market cap of $102.53 million and $2.58 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.48 or 0.07867813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.96 or 0.99593911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007916 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,055,420,554 coins and its circulating supply is 1,191,063,984 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

