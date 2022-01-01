IRISnet (IRIS) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $101.84 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.27 or 0.07840188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.53 or 0.99980735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007811 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,055,308,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,951,618 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

