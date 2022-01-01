Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce $109.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.16 million and the lowest is $109.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $116.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $406.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $406.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $449.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $477.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.66. 1,392,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,426. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

