iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS opened at $70.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

