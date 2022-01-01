iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Position Boosted by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,411,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,294,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 128,785 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 340,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,355,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.38 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32.

