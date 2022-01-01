iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $86,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,213.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

