iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) Stock Position Increased by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHC. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 122,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 486.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 75,299 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBHC opened at $24.41 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

