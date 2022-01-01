iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

