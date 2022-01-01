iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Decreased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $41,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.45 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.