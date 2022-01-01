iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,577,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,914,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,522 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

