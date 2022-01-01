iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

