iShares TIPS Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 14,642 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 316% compared to the average daily volume of 3,518 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

