iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Cut by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,807 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

