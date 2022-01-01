Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.75.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.