Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,311. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.