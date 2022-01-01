Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 150 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth $9,524,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth $6,750,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Athene by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,086,000 after purchasing an additional 967,202 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock valued at $954,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

