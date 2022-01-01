Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $70.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

