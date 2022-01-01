Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.54

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Japan Steel Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.97.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

