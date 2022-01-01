JOE (JOE) Price Hits $2.12 on Major Exchanges

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00004466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $372.06 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.31 or 0.07827971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,271.79 or 0.99760282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007769 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 175,818,756 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.