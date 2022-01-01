John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period.

Shares of JHSC stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

