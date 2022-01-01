John P. Lindow Sells 9,430 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Masco stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.