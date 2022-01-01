Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 396,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.