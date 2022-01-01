Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $5.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $17.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $18.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $269.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $141.39 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,707,000 after buying an additional 284,412 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.