Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,449 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,919,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $341.99 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.55 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.94 and a 200-day moving average of $283.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

