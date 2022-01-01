JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $185.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.81.

Shares of NKE opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average of $161.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

