JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $280,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

