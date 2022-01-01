Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $253.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

