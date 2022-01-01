Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $253.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
