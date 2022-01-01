JUST Price Down 3.5% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, JUST has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $404.57 million and $347.60 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.28 or 0.07863648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00075292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,287.56 or 0.99738540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007928 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

