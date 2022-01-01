KARMA Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $38.73 million and $13.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001497 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051750 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.02 or 0.00464037 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

