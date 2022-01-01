Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives $5.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

