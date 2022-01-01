Kendall Capital Management Purchases 542 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 51,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 110,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

