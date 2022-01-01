Kendall Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

