Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $49.25

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.25, but opened at $51.01. Kenon shares last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 77 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 12.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kenon by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Kenon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kenon by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kenon by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

