Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.48

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$23.48 and last traded at C$23.38, with a volume of 9088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.98%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

