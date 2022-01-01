Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $111,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.43 and its 200-day moving average is $134.99. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.