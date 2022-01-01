Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $253.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. Shares have outperformed its industry in six-month time. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.83.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $237.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.56.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

