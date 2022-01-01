KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $430.11 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $255.55 and a 1 year high of $442.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $405.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

