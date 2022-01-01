Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $70.48 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

