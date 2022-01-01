Kleros Market Capitalization Tops $72.63 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $72.63 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

