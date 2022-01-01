Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce $209.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $206.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $809.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $808.80 million to $810.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $889.50 million, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $155,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 135,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 566,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,499. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

